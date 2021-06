Darcy Tulloch-Williams (centre), executive director of the Mustard Seed Communities, Jamaica, expressed her gratitude for a cash donation from the Jamaica National Group. Presenting the cheque were Rose Miller (left), grants manager, JN Foundation, and Celia Burnett, member relations coordinator, The Jamaica National Group. The donation was made from the JN Circle’s Member Welfare Fund and proceeds from a virtual Christmas concert held last year by the JN Foundation.