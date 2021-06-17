Four arrested and charged for abstracting electricity

A special joint operation conducted by the St Thomas Police and a team from the Jamaica Public Service Company has culminated in the arrest of four persons who have been charged for abstracting electricity.

The five-hour operation was conducted yesterday in the parish between the hours of 10 a.m and 3:30 p.m.

Those who have been charged are Gary Morgan, a 50-year old barber, 41-year-old Leon Scott who is self-employed; 36-year-old Sherieka Lambert, a caregiver, all of a Springfield Road address in Morant Bay.

Also arrested and charged is 36-year-old Sherene Johnson of a St Mary address.

They are booked to appear before the St Thomas Parish Court in Morant Bay on July 7, 2021.

