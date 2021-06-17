Four persons of interest arrested in St Thomas

Four persons of interest are now in custody after being nabbed by the St Thomas Police following an operation conducted in a section of the parish yesterday.

The men were arrested on reasonable suspicion of wounding with intent.

Three of them are reportedly farmers from Bell Castle in Portland.

They are 30-year-old David Ramsay otherwise called Tod; 21-year-old Akeem Woodcock also called 'Grigrie' and 29-year-old Alden Richards also known as Junior.

A farmer of Lower York in St Thomas was also arrested on reasonable suspicion of wounding with intent and murder. He is 45-year-old Milton Bent otherwise called Soljie.

According to reports the men, who were travelling in two motorcars, one of which was seen without registration plates, were signalled to stop.

A search was conducted.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that the four men were suspected to be wanted by the Seaforth Police in regards to a case of wounding with intent committed in Seaforth and that one among them was further wanted for the offence of murder.

The men were arrested and taken into custody.

