St Thomas police probing murder

The St Thomas Police are investigating the shooting death of a man and the wounding with intent of another in the parish.

Dead is 24-year old Rayon McKently of Nine Miles in Bull Bay, St Thomas.

The police say that about 9:45 p.m on Wednesday, McKently was sitting amongst a group of three, when they were attacked by armed men travelling on foot. The assailants reportedly opened gunfire at them.

The police say the now deceased, who ran in the opposite direction of the men he was with, was chased and shot several times.

A man, who upon hearing the explosions, went outside his house to investigate, was also fired at when the gunmen saw him.

He was reportedly shot in the left thigh.

Both men were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where McKently was pronounced dead. The other was admitted in a stable condition.

McKently's death brings to thirteen, the number of murders committed in the parish since the start of the year.

