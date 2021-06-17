Stocks Round Up | 53 stocks advance, 22 decline and 16 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Thursday with an advance/decline ratio of 53/22.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 5,877.00 points or 1.37 per cent to close at 435,722.24.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 6,192.88 points or 1.45 per cent to close at 434,265.91 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 15.14 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 3,354.91.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.78 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 198.87.

Overall market activity

91 stocks traded

53 advanced

22 declined

16 traded firm

Winners

KLE Group, up 20.59 per cent to close at $1.23

Express Catering, up 9.37 per cent to close at $6.07

1834 Investments, up 8.70 per cent to close at $1.00

Sagicor Group, up 6.93 per cent to close at $56.34

Mayberry Equities, up 5.99 per cent to close at $9.55

Losers

C&WJ, down 13.02 per cent to close at $1.47

AMG Packaging, down 9.36 per cent to close at $1.55

Medical Disposables, down 8.91 per cent to close at $4.50

Ciboney Group, down 5.56 per cent to close at $0.34

Access Financial, down 5.31 per cent to close at $21.05

Market volume

28.810 million units valued at over $445.510 million.

Volume leaders were Sagicor Select - Financial followed by Wigton Windfarm and FESCO

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.