Bog Walk Gorge to be closed this Sunday

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the road through the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine will be closed this Sunday, June 20, 2021.

The NWA says the corridor is now undergoing repairs valued at 18 million dollars and is being closed by the National Works Agency (NWA) to facilitate some of the works.

NWA communication and customer services manager, Stephen Shaw, says that the works to be undertaken on Sunday will involve the paving of the Flat Bridge and its approaches.

No vehicular access can be allowed through the Gorge at such time.

Shaw says that the closure is expected to take place between the hours of 9:00 a.m and 6:00 p.m.

Motorists are therefore being urged to use an alternative route during the period of the closure.

Persons may use Highway 2000 North/South Toll Road, the Slogoville main road, or the corridor through Barry.

Motorists are also being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.