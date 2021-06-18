Can you help to find these boys?

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has issued an appeal seeking the public's assistance to locate two boys seen in a video smoking what appears to be marijuana.

"We need your help! If you have any information that could assist us in locating these children, please contact us," the CPFSA stated on Friday, showing a photograph of the children from a screen grab of the video.

The 28-second video, which has been shared on several social media blogs, shows the children on a parked bike, using a lighter to ignite a spliff.

"Gimme the lighter, mek mi light my weed nuh," one of the youngsters said, before using an expletive.

The video was seemingly recorded by an older person.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 876-822-7031.

