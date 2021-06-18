Firearm and ammunition seized in St James, four men in custody

Officers assigned to the St James Police Division say they have seized one 9mm Bursa pistol with a magazine containing twelve rounds of ammunition during an operation in Granville, St James. on Thursday, June 17

An extra magazine with thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was also seized.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a Toyota motor car travelling along the roadway with four men aboard, whose actions aroused their suspicions.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop. He complied.

The men were searched and the firearm and ammunition were found in their possession.

They were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.