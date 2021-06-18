Five more COVID-19 deaths, 61 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded five additional COVID-19 deaths, moving the tally to 1,028.

The deceased are:

A 75-year-old male from St Catherine

A 53-year-old male from St Catherine

A 66-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

An 87-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation

The country also recorded 61 new infections with ages ranging from two years to 80 years, increasing the overall figure to 49,564 cases with 19,836 of them being active.

Meanwhile, 151 more persons have recovered, increasing the tally to 28,333.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.9%

Some 127 persons are in hospital with 21 of them being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

