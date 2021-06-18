Guardian Group, University of Peace to offer 10 diploma scholarships

For the second year running, Guardian Group has partnered with the University for Peace (UPEACE) established by the General Assembly of the United Nations, in offering 10 Global Leadership

Diploma Scholarships across the region.

Last year’s historic collaboration was widely popular with nearly 400 applications from across the region vying for the scholarship programme.

In explaining why Guardian Group chose to invest in the Global Leadership Diploma Scholarship for the region, Group Chief Executive Officer Ravi Tewari described it as “a unique opportunity for potential and emerging leaders in the Caribbean to fulfil their individual visions and goals of fostering positive change in the communities and environments in which they live”.

Tewari said that from Guardian Group’s perspective, there is an urgent need for innovative, visionary and compassionate leadership at several levels: “We live in extraordinary and unpredictable times in which innovative leadership is urgently required now, more than ever before.”

Caribbean students

He noted, “The overwhelming response to last year’s initiative, and the many projects and people across the region which the scholarship supported, makes it one of those bookmark events that will show huge returns in time to come.”

One of the positive spin-off effects has been the number of Caribbean students outside of the scholarship initiative who have been registering at the UN University for Peace. The university reports that the region is one of the largest catchment areas for global students as a result of the exposure provided through the Guardian Group collaboration.

The scholarship is open to anyone who lives in the Caribbean. Applicants must indicate, through an essay, ways the scholarship would help them in contributing to the region. An independent panel of judges at UPEACE will determine who will be the 10 fortunate scholarship winners.

Interested individuals can apply for Guardian Group’s Global Leadership Diploma Scholarship Programme with the United Nations-established University for Peace through its Centre for Executive Education, at ggscholarship.com.