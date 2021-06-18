McKenzie, Samuda take stock of resources to cripple crime in capital

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Senator Matthew Samuda toured sections of Kingston yesterday to assess state resources as sections of the city continue to grapple with deadly violence.

Among the areas toured were the Horizon Remand and Metcafe Juvenile centres and the Darling Street and Denham Town police stations, to ensure infrastructure in and around these facilities are properly suited for the constituency.

“The Denham Town Police Station and the Darling Street Police Station have received some infrastructural work over the last 12 to 18 months, but the inspection with Minister McKenzie was to really see what next was required to ensure that it fits well within the community,” Samuda said, adding that it was part of the national security ministry’s Project ROC.

Project ROC (Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct) is aimed at converting all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces and providing officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work, while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.

McKenzie said that he asked for the tour because the security forces had been doing commendable and important work in Western Kingston, which he represents as its member of parliament.

“I want to make the distinction between the political constituency of West Kingston and the Kingston Western Police Division. Over the last couple of days, there have been shootings and murders taking place across sections of the division and questions have been asked of me, ‘What is happening in West Kingston?’. I want to make it clear that we are enjoying relative peace and I want to commend the police, the superintendent and the team and the community in general ... ,” he said.

McKenzie said that, as a member of the Government, he is concerned about the level of violence in the constituencies spanning the capital and has been assured by the commissioner that measures are being put in place to tackle the problem.

Up to June 16, Kingston West recorded a 15 per cent increase in murders, seven deaths more than recorded for the corresponding period in 2020.

Similarly, Kingston Central (34) and Kingston Eastern (39) have also recorded increases in homicides since the start of the year.

All three divisions have also seen an increase in shootings.

“... What we have seen is that right along the corridor of Kingston, Kingston Eastern, Kingston Central, Kingston Western in the police division, not the political divisions now, have particular issues with inter- and intra-gangs feuds. The police are seized of the issues. We know who the players are and we expect the situation to be arrested and see a downturn in short order,” Samuda said.

Project ROC

According to a 2017 study by the Ministry of National Security, there is a correlation between improved police performance and a decrease in murders, stemming from strategic and increased investments in the security forces.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang’s Sectoral Debate in April 2019 outlined that, at a cost of approximately $443 million, police stations would undergo major renovation for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

The works have been impacted by COVID-19, however, the ministry says that, to date, 17 stations are being renovated, three have been completed, and 15 are near completion.

Another 25 stations are now through to the procurement process.

Through P-R.O.C, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund will be renovating the Denham Town Police Station, among others.

The Ministry of National Security has taken responsibility for Darling Street Police Station.