St Mary man charged with five counts of buggery

Sheridan Shepherd of a St Mary address was on Thursday charged by investigators for allegedly buggering several minors, whose age ranges from six to 12 years old.

Shepherd, who resides in the town of Highgate in the parish, was charged with five counts of buggery, indecent assault, and grievous sexual assault.

Investigators have revealed that several parents in the Highgate area reportedly left their children in Shepherd's care, who was offering counselling sessions to the minors.

Police sources revealed that Shepherd was severely beaten by angry residents two weeks ago after they accused him of sexually molesting the minors.

According to the Highgate police, Shepherd is also under investigation in another child sex abuse case.

Police sources stated that Shepherd arrived in Highgate over two years ago and quickly developed a good relationship with neighbours.

