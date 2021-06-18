Stocks Round Up | 42 stocks advance, 43 decline and 13 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Friday with an advance/decline ratio of 43/42.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,948.13 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 438,670.37.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 3,056.20 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 437,322.11 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 12.12 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 3,367.03.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.81 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 198.06.

Overall market activity

98 stocks traded

42 advanced

43 declined

13 traded firm

Winners

Portland JSX, up 28.79 per cent to close at $9.17

C&WJ, up 14.97 per cent to close at $1.69 138

SL, up 10.76 per cent to close at $7.62

Margaritaville ($US), up 10.43 per cent to close at $0.09

Palace Amusement, up 10.38 per cent to close at $1,169.03

Losers

ISP Finance, down 23.80 per cent to close at $15.24

Berger Paints, down 11.95 per cent to close at $14.07

Eppley Caribbean, down 11.46 per cent to close at $36.01

Mayberry Equities, down 10.89 per cent to close at $8.51

Indies Pharma, down 10.77 per cent to close at $3.23

Market volume

50.70 million units valued at over $157.575 million.

Volume leaders were Caribbean Flavours followed by FESCO and Wigton Windfarm.

