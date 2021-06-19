Jamaica to receive more vaccines

Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is assuring Jamaicans that more vaccine supplies will come into the country as negotiations continue with suppliers and donors.

“We are anticipating the receipt of supplies of vaccines shortly, as we have concluded discussions with our suppliers. Persons who are due their second dose will benefit from this allocation and need not worry,” Tufton noted.

In the meantime, Jamaica is also set to benefit from an initial donation of 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that the USA has earmarked for countries around the world. Jamaica is classified as part of the Latin America and Caribbean Region, where donations are anticipated to be distributed starting the end of June.

The Ministry said it is also anticipating another shipment through the COVAX facility, and that its agency, the National Health Fund, continues to negotiate the purchase of vaccines.

“As soon as we have more specific information, we will more than share same with members of the public,” Tufton underscored, while encouraging persons to remain patient and calm.

He highlighted that the vaccination blitz operation for the weekend of June 19 and 20 will only focus on persons who are due their second dose and are 50 years and older.

"Persons under 50 years old who were due, are being deferred the second dose until after this weekend, but are still within the recommended wait period between doses as prescribed by the World Health Organization, he said.

