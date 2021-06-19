Magazine and ammunition seized in St Catherine

The Caymanas Police say they have seized one magazine containing five 9mm cartridges in Hamilton Gardens, Portmore, St Catherine on Friday, June 18.

Reports are that about 9:52 p.m., a police team responded to calls that a party was being held in the community.

Patrons dispersed upon the arrival of the lawmen. The area was then searched.

The magazine and ammunition were found during the search.

Investigations continue.

