Search mission to be launched for missing taxi operator

The Hunts Bay Police, with a team from the St Thomas Police, will be leading a search for taxi operator Phillip Palmer, who has been missing since May 18.

Forty-five-year-old Palmer, also called Grabba, who is of an Olympic Way, St Andrew address, was last seen at home.

He reportedly operated along the Half-Way-Tree to Papine and downtown to Duhaney Park routes in the Corporate Area.

Earlier this month, his family offered a reward of $200,000 for any information leading to his return.

“As a mother, I just feel like somebody kill him because I am nervous in my stomach … . I just feel like they killed him,” were the words of the distraught mom – who did not wish to have her name published – as she spoke to The Gleaner yesterday.

They say he was last seen at home at about 1 p.m wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Do you have information?

Please call the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, 119 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.