Three additional COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases

Jamaica on Friday recorded three COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,031.

Those who have died are:

– a 71-year-old woman from St Ann

– a 37-year-old woman from St Mary

– a 55-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 149.

Meanwhile, there were 43 new cases with ages ranging from nine years to 83 years, pushing the total to 49,607 with 19,743 being active.

Of the new cases, 21 are men and 22 are women.

In the meantime, there were 132 more recoveries, increasing the total to 28,465.

Some 128 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.