Coping strategies for battered men

Approximately 40 per cent of all victims of intimate partner violence are men. Almost a half (48.8 per cent) of all men have dealt with some sort of psychological aggression by an intimate partner, according to the CDC National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 2010.Unfortunately, only about 10 per cent of men report intimate partner violence out of fear of being judged and ridiculed, according to the 2010-2011 HFOIV Study in England and Wales. While such data is very sparse in Jamaica, a 2016 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime study has revealed that 10 per cent of intimate partner homicides have men on the receiving end.

As men, we tend towards solutions that may not always be very wholesome. A common response is denial and disengagement, ignoring the reality of the situation. Substance abuse, which can lead to inappropriate venting and retaliation many times being violent, is also a prevalent response. Some of us will retreat inwards, blaming ourselves, believing that we deserve the abuse we are receiving.

ADAPTIVE COPING STRATEGIES

The best course of action is to reach out for support, whether it be from a therapist, pastor, or confidant you can trust. Especially if the abuse is chronic or life-threatening, report it to the authorities such as the Jamaica Constabulary Force or the Centre For Investigation of Sexual Offence and Child Abuse.

Avoid the perpetrators and dangerous places as much as possible. Be proactive with your health and safety.

DEVELOPING YOUR RESILIENCE

Reach out to others via joining or making support groups. Share your experiences and healthy coping strategies. You may even save a life. Make the best of a situation - see how you can turn a bad into a good. Most importantly, embrace your emotions. Even Jesus wept. It is not a sign of weakness to cry or feel pain. It is a sign that you are alive.