Driver in Bog Walk Gorge crash granted $300,000 bail

The driver of the motor car that crashed into a minibus in the Bog Walk Gorge that resulted in the death of a woman has been granted bail in the sum of $300,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Twenty-one-year-old Malik Wynter, a labourer of a Cheesefield, Linstead address in St Catherine, was granted bail on condition that he reappear in court on September 17, 2021, when the case of manslaughter will again be mentioned.

He is charged with the death of 59-year-old Valerie Ennis, a labourer of the Whitehouse Housing Scheme in the parish.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on June 8.

The police reported that Ennis was among passengers in a Toyota Hiace minibus that was heading towards Linstead from Spanish Town.

It is further reported that while travelling along the roadway a Toyota Fielder motor car, which was being driven by Wynter, overtook a line of traffic and crashed into the minibus.

The impact caused the Hiace to careen into the Rio Cobre.

At least eight persons, including Wynter and a passenger in the Toyota Fielder, sustained injuries.

Ennis, who was ejected from the minibus and was taken from the river by divers, was pronounced dead at hospital.

An investigation was launched which resulted in Wynter's arrest.

