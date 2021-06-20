Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend mobbed by angry crowd

A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend was rescued from angry residents by the police a short while ago.

The incident took place in Kellits, Clarendon.

The woman has been identified as Tashika McKay.

In trying to disperse the crowd, the police fired several shots into the air.

"Gi wi di bwoy," a member of the crowd shouted at the cops.

Investigations continue. More details soon.

