Two more COVID-19 deaths, 61 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded two COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,033.

The deceased are a 54-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and a 77-year-old male from St Ann.

Meanwhile, there were 61 new cases with ages ranging from two years to 86 years, pushing the total to 49,668 with 19,647 being active.

Of the new cases, 33 are women and 28 are men.

A total of 2,530 tests were conducted.

The country has a positivity rate of 5.7%

In the meantime, there were 155 more recoveries, increasing the total to 28,620.

Some 139 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com