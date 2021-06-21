44 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded an additional COVID-19 fatality, pushing the tally to 1,034.

The deceased is a 55-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, there were 44 new cases with ages ranging from four to 83 years, pushing the total to 49,712 with 19,517 being active.

Of the new cases, 31 are women and 13 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 12 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with nine and then Clarendon with six.

A total of 2,083 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.2%.

In the meantime, there were 173 more recoveries, increasing the total to 28,793.

Some 136 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 38,258 are at home.

