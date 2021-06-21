Illegal gun seized in Hanover, man arrested
Published:Monday | June 21, 2021 | 10:10 AM
A 53-year-old man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm during an operation at his house in Blenheim district, Hanover.
The police report that about 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the firearm, a .38 Ruger revolver containing six rounds of ammunition, was found in a tree in the accused man's yard during a search of the premises.
The man's identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.