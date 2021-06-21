Illegal gun seized in Hanover, man arrested

A 53-year-old man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm during an operation at his house in Blenheim district, Hanover.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the firearm, a .38 Ruger revolver containing six rounds of ammunition, was found in a tree in the accused man's yard during a search of the premises.

The man's identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

