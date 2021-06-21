JTA resumes online voting in presidential election after uncovering irregularities

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has announced that it will resume voting in its 2021 president-elect election as of midnight.

The process was suspended on Sunday amid reports of double voting.

Earlier today, the administrative staff of the association met to review the reports and to determine the way forward.

“We are confident that having completed the review and cleansing of the voters list, that the duplications have been sufficiently eliminated,” said a JTA spokesperson in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The JTA says all online votes previously cast will be discarded and voters will be required to recast their ballots.

Face-to-face voting in schools which was scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 will now be done on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25.

The JTA is encouraging all qualified members to vote.

Five people are vying for JTA president-elect for the year 2021-2022.

The winner will serve as president for the year 2022-2023.

Contenders

La Sonja Harrison, principal, St Faith's Primary School, St Catherine

Leighton Johnson, principal, Muschett High School, Trelawny

Anthony Kennedy, teacher, Kings Primary and Infant School, Westmoreland

Eaton McNamee; principal, Broadleaf Primary and Infant School, Manchester

Timroy Shaw, principal, Highgate Primary and Junior High School

