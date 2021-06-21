Online voting in JTA election suspended

Today's online voting for the president-elect of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has been suspended to iron out issues with the casting of ballots.

Executive members of the association are currently meeting with the facilitator of the 2021 online election, Mona Information Technology Services of The University of the West Indies (UWI), to investigate reports of duplicate ballots being cast from multiple devices and emails.

In a bulletin to members, JTA Secretary General Byron Farquharson indicated that the UWI has also found that there was an “unverified voters list submitted by the JTA”, corrupting the verified list that was initially submitted.

It was stated that once the issues have been dealt with and the list reviewed and verified, the previous ballots will be discarded and the process will start afresh.

“The association accepts full responsibility for this unfortunate development and apologises to the candidates and you our valued members. The UWI cannot be blamed for what has happened,” the bulletin read.

The five candidates vying for the position are La Sonja Harrison, Principal of Saint Faith's Primary School in St Catherine, Leighton Johnson, Principal of Muschett High School in Trelawny, Anthony Kennedy, teacher at the Kings Primary and Infant School in Westmoreland, Eaton McNamee, Principal at Broadleaf Primary and Infant School in Manchester, and Timroy Shaw, Principal of the Highgate Primary and Junior High School in St Mary.

- Jonielle Daley

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.