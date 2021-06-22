Church umbrella group to establish sexual exploitation policy

WESTERN BUREAU:

As errant pastors across the island continue to give the Church a black eye, the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) has moved to establish a policy against sexual exploitation and abuse.

The policy, which has not yet been ratified by the council, which represents 11 denominations and three agencies, is aimed at disrupting inappropriate behaviour in all interpersonal interactions in the life and work of its members, JCC president, Reverend Newton Dixon told The Gleaner.

Bemoaning the reports of transgression by clergy persons, especially in relation to minors, Reverend Dixon said that the objective was to promulgate a policy of zero tolerance.

In the last week, at least two clergymen have been accused of sexually abusing two minors, one in the parish of St James, the other in Portland. And this is a continuation of rape cases that have drawn the Church into disrepute over the last five years.

Neither of the two recently accused pastors are members of the JCC.

“It is our hope to maintain a safe environment which is free from all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse by taking the actions internally and in the communities where the JCC operates through the use of robust prevention and response mechanisms,” Dixon explained.

As concerned as the JCC is, so is the Child Protection & Family Services Agency.

The agency’s chief executive officer, Rosalee Gage-Grey, in response to a Gleaner query last week, said the Church was one of the major socialising agents of society and would usually be relied on to assist in safeguarding the country’s children by instilling good morals and values.

“We believe that all persons who come in contact with children based on their professional role should be properly screened and the necessary due diligence performed.”

In light of this, Gage-Grey said there was active consideration of the proposal for a certificate to be issued after a period of training for all persons who work with children, including pastors.

She is encouraging churches to implement proper safety strategies for children and has offered the services of CPFSA officers, who will readily conduct training and sensitisation as needed.

Pointing to “human brokenness”, which often leads to the capability to cause harm to others, Reverend Dixon said it was for this same reason that all the JCC denominations have for a long time established safeguards to rigorously enforce codes of conduct, policies on misconduct, and standards of behaviour for clergy persons.