Farmer found dead in Portland

Detectives in Port Antonio, Portland are yet to establish a motive for the killing of farmer 50-year-old Garfield Gardner whose body was found in bushes on Sunday afternoon.

It is reported that a resident stumbled upon a trail of blood and subsequently discovered Gardner's body, which had multiple chop wounds.

An alarm was raised and the police summoned.

The scene was processed by investigators and the body removed to the morgue.

Gardner was last seen alive about 5:00 p.m. Saturday when he reportedly left his home in the community of Compound in Hectors River to go to a nearby river.

Seven people have so far been murdered in Portland since the start of 2021, which is still the lowest islandwide.

The police are again appealing to residents to try and settle their disputes peacefully.

