Operations at Montego Bay tax office suspended

Operations at the Montego Bay tax office in St James have been suspended as employees have declined to undertake duties to protest working conditions.

Chiefly, they are upset that the property's air conditioning system has been malfunctioning for months, rendering the building uncomfortable for both workers and the public.

They say the situation has been compounded by the current hot weather.

"We cannot continue to work under this condition. Those of us with asthma are suffering and many persons have fainted," a member of staff told The Gleaner.

"No More", read a sign placed on a door at the building.

Persons who turned up at the tax office this morning were left disappointed.

When contacted, Meris Haughton, chief corporate communications officer at Tax Administration Jamaica, said that the agency is aware of the situation and has been working with its property management team to address the issue.

Arising from today's action by workers, Haughton says temporary measures are being put in place including a plan to offer limited service at the tax office.

She's appealing patience and understanding.

