Richie West hoping for breakthrough

Dancehall fans may remember deejay Richie West for his hyped up ‘my name is Richie West...’ intro on the Jae Prynse video ‘Try Harder’, which racked up 4.4 million views on YouTube. But it is his latest single, ‘No Sweet Talk’, that appears to be his breakthrough song given the response in the streets and on social media.

“Right now, mi song dem a hot up the road. No Sweet Talk play seven times a week pon radio. The shows are coming in. The fans dem from Homestead to Montego Bay a show me love, say dem love mi energy. It’s a great look,” said the artiste, whose real name is Melvin “Richie” Labeach.

No Sweet Talk was released on the Rush Sheikh Records late last year. The video for that project, which features popular actor Shawn Killa Milla, was released on YouTube in December 2018.

On the strength of the buzz around the song, Richie West recently performed at club shows in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. He also did a couple promotional radio runs in Trinidad.

“The music is getting out into the wider world. Everyday mi get new followers on my IG (Instagram) and my Facebook. The streets and the Caribbean a say Richie West right now,” he said.

Next week, Richie West will leave the island to perform on a pair of club shows in Barbados.