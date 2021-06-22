Rick's Café managers plead not guilty to COVID-19, other breaches

The two managers at Rick's Café in Westmoreland charged with COVID-19 and other breaches pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Westmoreland Parish Court this morning.

Operations manager, Thomas Martin, and financial controller, Conroy Barrett, who were represented by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, were bound over to return to court on August 9.

The case was set for a different date after the prosecution accepted an invitation from Champagnie to review Barrett's case file.

Both men were summoned to court for allegedly hosting an event at the popular tourist hotspot in May for the Mocha Fest party series in breach of COVID-19 prevention rules.

Parties have been banned in Jamaica because of COVID-19.

It was a late May video of revellers at Rick's that sparked the lockdown of the venue and outrage among Jamaicans, particularly event promoters pained by the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Martin is charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Order, while he and Barrett are charged with breaches of the Spirit Licence and Place of Amusement acts.

Hopeton Bucknor

