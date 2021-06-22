Three more COVID-19 deaths, 23 additional cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,037.

The deceased are a 52-year-old woman from St Elizabeth, an 89-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew and a 55-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, there were 23 new cases with ages ranging from 11 to 87 years, pushing the total to 49,735 with 19,396 being active.

Of the new cases, eight are men and 15 are women.

A total of 1,953 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.7%.

In the meantime, there were 142 more recoveries, increasing the total to 28,935.

Some 119 persons are in hospital with 25 being moderately ill and five critically ill.

Fourteen persons are in government quarantine, while 42,082 are at home.

