Two firearms seized, three detained in early ZOSO ops

WESTERN BUREAU:

Three men believed to be major players in the ongoing violence in Norwood, St James, were among 33 men taken into custody and two firearms seized during a series of security operations on yesterday’s first full day of the zone of special operations (ZOSO) in the community.

According to police reports, several police-military patrol teams carried out searches in Huger Lane, Church Lane, Gulf, and other hotspots yesterday morning. Two illegal handguns and several rounds of ammunition were found hidden in an abandoned building. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

“An operation was carried out in one of the areas in the zone when they found two illegal 9mm pistols, along with 18 rounds of ammunition,” said Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of police communications. “They brought in a number of persons that they processed and released, but we know they kept three for continued investigations.”

Lindsay said the security forces will be continuing their drive to seize illegal weapons and apprehend criminals.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that due to a dramatic increase in murders and shootings in Norwood, the decision was taken to impose the ZOSO, pointing to 15 murders and 14 shootings since the start of 2021.

Holness added that 66 murders have been recorded between 2019 and 2021 in the community in which six gangs operate.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said that with Norwood accounting for most of the murders committed in the parish since the start of 2021, intelligence has shown that several other murders and shootings that have taken place outside Norwood are linked to the gangs there.

The Norwood ZOSO is the second declared in St James. The first was declared in Mount Salem in 2017. Other ZOSOs have been established in sections of Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew, and Denham Town in Kingston.

editorial@gleanerjm.com