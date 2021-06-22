Update | Operations resume at Montego Bay tax office

Operations have resumed at the Montego Bay tax office in St James after workers this morning protested over poor working conditions.

The tax office is currently offering limited service as Tax Administration Jamaica says it continues to seek to resolve the issues.

Chiefly, the employees are upset that the property's air conditioning system has been malfunctioning for months, rendering the building uncomfortable for both workers and the public.

This saw workers this morning declining to take up duties.

"We cannot continue to work under this condition. Those of us with asthma are suffering and many persons have fainted," a worker told The Gleaner.

The delay in the opening of the tax office left scores of persons disappointed and upset.

