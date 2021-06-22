Vaughnsfield poised for $34m rehabilitation works

WESTERN BUREAU:

Residents of the Vaughnsfield Housing Scheme in St James are elated at the news that thanks to a joint project between the St James Municipal Corporation and the National Housing Trust Scheme Upgrading Programme, $34 million will be spent on road rehabilitation in their community.

The rehabilitation project falls under the Government’s National Housing Trust (NHT) $4-billion national programme to upgrade infrastructure in housing schemes that were built several years ago.

Work on the project is scheduled to commence next Monday and will see the rehabilitation of 1.5 kilometre of roadways with concrete asphalting, along with more than 300 metres of sidewalks and curves.

According to Paulette Kennedy, a retired principal and senior member of the Vaughnsfield Housing Scheme, she and her neighbours are delighted that their community was chosen by the NHT, especially given the significant deterioration of the entrance to the scheme over many years of use.

“I am elated about this project, and I hope I will live to enjoy the beauty of it,” Kennedy told The Gleaner following a community-consultation meeting at the Maroon Town Community Centre last Friday.

“I know that my neighbours are also extremely pleased that our community was chosen as one of the aged housing schemes for upgrading,” continued Kennedy. “I am really feeling good about it because coming into the scheme, it looks so dull. Now, this project will enhance the whole aesthetic of the area.

SIDEWALK FOR PROTECTION

In addition to the aesthetics, Kennedy said the sidewalks component of the project will provide greater protection for the children in the community.

“We are also considering consulting with the contractor to see if they can put in some speed bumps because it is a residential area and the speed at which the motorists enter the scheme sometimes it’s frightening,” noted Kennedy.

Homer Davis, the member of parliament for St James South, where Vaughnsfield is located, said the community has suffered for too long as it relates to the absence of much-needed basic infrastructure.

According to Davis, the Vaughnsfield scheme was among the first housing schemes that were constructed under the NHT over 40 years ago.

“I am here to indicate that your years of suffering are coming to an end as the NHT, the St James Municipal Corporation, and other agencies of the Government will be partnering to make this community a model community,” said Davis, who was in attendance at the consultation meeting.

“We will be spending somewhere in the region of close to $35 million to bring back life in this community, to bring back pride to the residents, and to ensure the value of your house is restored,”he said.

Davis further noted that the Government has seen it necessary to bring up the value of the properties, which are homes to several retired civil servants.

“Far too long, we have seen Jamaicans working very hard to build a comfortable home, but because of poor infrastructure, the value of their hard-earned investments decreased in a rapid way,” noted Davis.

Davis said the upgrading of this and other such schemes across the country is significant to the Government in ensuring that people can live comfortably in their homes.

“There is something significant about these schemes. Most of who are residing in them are persons on pension, former teachers, policemen, and nurses. It is not fair to them that in the twilight of their years, they are seeing their hard-earned cash deteriorating because of lack of proper infrastructure,” added Davis.

editorial@gleanerjm.com