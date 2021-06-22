Wendy Freckleton: A lifetime of giving back and making a difference

For most young graduates in the rural parts, landing a job at a top financial institution would have been a dream come true. But for a young Wendy Freckleton, this was not the case, and she quickly gave up a cushy bank job for a position at a community charity as soon as the opportunity presented itself.

Freckleton says this is because giving back to her community has always been second nature, since such selflessness was instilled into her upbringing from very early by her grandmother, who would always share produce from her farm with neighbours and church members.

“My grandmother, the late Elsie Thompson, she was a farmer, and as children, she would reap her crops and we would have to walk throughout the community and give to the elderly and those who live there,” Freckleton recalled of her selfless upbringing.

“She attended the Wesley Mount Methodist Church, and I remember the pastor used to come to the house to pray with her and whenever they were leaving, the trunk of the vehicle would always be filled with all kinds of goodies,” she added.

The Mandeville, Manchester native says despite operating her own business for many years, philanthropy had always been dear to her.

“I have always had a passion for empowering young people. For 25 years, I operated the Mandeville Weekly community newspaper and employed young people who needed a second opportunity to become literate and learn a skill. I am very proud of those who achieved success. As president of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, I spearheaded the construction of the D. Frank’s Early Childhood Institute, as I recognised the need for greater educational opportunities for the young people in the Greenvale community,” she shared.

FOR HOMELESS, MENTALLY ILL

Freckleton, in 2018, took over the reins of the non-profit organisation, Candle in the Dark Ministries. Based on her years of experience in community outreach, social advocacy and philanthropy, Freckleton took hold of the opportunity to provide well-needed assistance to the homeless and mentally challenged living in Manchester.

Currently, more than 60 of them visit the Mandeville-based drop-in centre monthly for food, shelter, clothes, and other basic amenities. Candle in the Dark Ministries also provides a community outreach programme, where up to 20 indigents in the community of Greenvale receive meals daily.

Under the leadership of Freckleton, the organisation, with the assistance of the New Zealand Embassy Fund, JN Foundation, and other civic organisations, constructed and opened a shelter in March 2020, which can accommodate about 24 people. The plan is to expand the facility to provide bed space for about 40 persons at full capacity.

“Through the Candle in the Dark Ministries, I work to empower the homeless and the mentally challenged, with the hope of coaching them to become independent once more. As a community advocate, I also continue to empower and inspire young people so that they can realise that there is hope, and no matter what the challenges are, they can achieve great things,” Freckleton, who is also a JN Bank member and president of the JN Circle Mandeville, said.

SEEKING DONATIONS

She says Candle in the Dark is still seeking donations of cash and kind to undertake the much-needed expansion, and to support the day-to-day running of the only shelter in the parish. Freckleton is imploring kind-hearted individuals to contribute towards the cause, however small. And with just two permanent staff on board, the charity is also in need of volunteers and various professional services, such as counsellors and healthcare personnel, to better assist those who utilise its facilities beyond providing just food and shelter. Persons with such skills are being encouraged to give of their time and expertise as much as is allowed by their schedule.

Though the non-profit organisation continues to make a huge difference in the lives of scores of Jamaicans, it is just a small part of the work she continues to do through her various philanthropic endeavours.