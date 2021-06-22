'We're skating on thin ice,' says Golding amid new COVID measures

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, while welcoming the reopening of the entertainment sector and adjustments to curfew hours to facilitate business activities, has noted that Jamaica was still vulnerable to the deleterious effects of COVID-19.

“The reality is that Jamaica is skating on very thin ice,” Golding said this afternoon while responding to the announcements by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He said that for normality to be restored in the economy, the country had to build up sufficient levels of immunity in the population.

This, he said, would reduce the serious threat to life posed by COVID-19.

“We are lagging behind the rest of the region in our vaccination efforts,” said Golding, noting that Jamaica had a very low ranking in the Western hemisphere in terms of the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

With the current levels of vulnerability to the various strains of COVID-19, Golding urged Jamaicans to heed the advice of the prime minister to exercise individual responsibility and observe the health protocols.

Golding encouraged the administration to ramp up its efforts to source supplies of vaccines to increase the inoculation of the population.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.