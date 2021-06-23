E-10 87 up $0.82, E-10 90 up $0.25 and diesel down by $0.11

Gas prices are to go up on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $0.82 to sell for $150.55 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $0.25 sell for $155.71.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.11 per litre to sell for $142.52.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $151.02 per litre following a decrease of $0.57.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.97 to sell for $120.09.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.27 to sell for $61.74, while butane will move up by $0.66 to sell for $67.88 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

