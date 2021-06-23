Five more COVID-19 fatalities, 60 new cases

Jamaica has recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,042.

Those who have died are:

* A 42-year-old male from St James

* A 60-year-old male from St James

* A 50-year-old female from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

* A 63-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 69-year-old man from St Mary

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 150.

The Health Ministry says this death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 60 new cases with ages ranging from 10 months to 90 years, pushing the total to 49,795 with 19,256 being active.

Of the new cases, 31 are women and 29 are men.

St Ann dominates the new cases with 17 being recorded.

A total of 1,804 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.8%.

In the meantime, there were 195 more recoveries, increasing the total to 29,130.

Some 120 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Twelve persons are in government quarantine, while 39,418 are at home.

