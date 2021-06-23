Jamaica getting 35,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Mexico

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has welcomed the donation of 35,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Jamaica from Mexico.

“It comes at a critical juncture and will be central to expanding our vaccination programme, which has been impacted by global vaccine supply constraints,” Johnson Smith said in a statement today.

Highlighting the vibrancy of the relations between Jamaica and Mexico, she noted that the partnership also “bears witness to the importance of South-South and regional cooperation during these very challenging times.”

Johnson Smith informed that Mexico is currently the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and in that capacity, has donated supplies of vaccines to other countries in the region.

She further stated that engagement within the context of CELAC resulted in the signing of an agreement between Jamaica's Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Secretariat of Health of Mexico earlier this week to address Jamaica's urgent need for vaccines.

She reiterated Jamaica's commitment to deepening the bonds of friendship with Mexico, reminding that on March 18, 2021, Jamaica and Mexico celebrated 55 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Both countries enjoy active engagement at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels, in areas of cooperation such as security, education, culture, trade, tourism and investment.

