Limited supply impacts second dose vaccinations in Clarendon

A limited supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines prevented some Clarendon residents from getting their second jabs today.

The shots were being administered on the grounds of the May Pen Hospital.

Medical officer of health for the parish, Dr Kimberly Scarlett-Campbell, told The Gleaner that Clarendon received only 43 doses for today's exercise, which was insufficient.

"We just had to give based on the availability of vaccines in the parish," Scarlett-Campbell said.

She noted the small number of doses being administered and digitised records allowed for a smooth process.

She assured that those who did not get their second doses today will be contacted as soon as more vaccines become available in the parish.

"We really want to complete the series, so we really want to finish up with persons who are to get their second doses," said Scarlett-Campbell.

- Olivia Brown

