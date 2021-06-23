Man sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

A 35-year-old vendor who pleaded guilty to sexually molesting his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He was convicted of having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years old, grievous sexual assault, and assault at common law.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick, who ruled that he remain in prison for seven years before becoming eligible for parole.

It was also revealed that the convicted man, whose name is being withheld to preserve the child's privacy, has a similar offence pending.

Facts of the instant case are that in 2015, the man sexually assaulted the child and threatened her with a machete.

The child related her ordeal to her mother and a report was made to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

An investigation was launched and the man arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.