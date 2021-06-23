PCJ HQ to be rented, other properties to be disposed of

Cabinet has granted approval for the properties owned by the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) to be disposed of or divested.

Further, it has also granted approval for its Trafalgar Road, St Andrew headquarters to be rented at rates to be negotiated in the short term.

“These arrangements are in line with a Cabinet decision in August 2019, where it was agreed that the core functions of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica be integrated into the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology,” said Minister of Information, Fayval Williams, during a post-Cabinet press briefing this morning.

She said the PCJ properties in Font Hill, St Elizabeth will be transferred directly to the Urban Development Corporation for use.

The 2,000-acre property has a beachfront park and recreation area.

Williams said the ongoing winding up of PCJ's operations is consistent with government efforts to rationalise public sector bodies.

Opposition Spokesperson on Mining and Energy Phillip Paulwell had taken issue with the divestment plan when it first came to public attention in 2019.

He said then that there was the need for a specialised energy agency to conduct the day-to-day management of the sector.

