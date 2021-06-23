Russell Lane women wow fathers on Sunday

The women of Russell Lane in Palmer’s Cross, Clarendon, were determined to ensure that fathers in their community were pampered on their special day.

Prominent in their thoughts, according to Marshalee Hinds, president of the Russell Lane Citizens’ Association, was the way the men went all out to give mothers a grand time on Mother’s Day.

“It’s not a competition, but we so appreciated everything that the men did for us that we wanted to give back and show our appreciation,” she said.

With that in mind, the group set about preparing scrumptious dishes that they knew the men would enjoy, complete with delicious side dishes and drinks.

In all they feted 16 fathers and serenaded them.

Dushane Wilson, one of the fathers treated, said he felt special as it is not every day fathers are acknowledged for the hard work they have been doing.

“The effort that we put in as fathers – being active in our children’s lives – sometimes it’s not easy, but we do it because it is what father should do,” he told with The Gleaner.

Dequann Gentles, commenting on the treat, said the message sent was that the ladies don’t just think about them as men, but as good fathers.

Christopher Small, founder of We Are Real Men (WARM), said he was impressed and grateful for the effort put into making them feel appreciated.

Bishop Lerone Dinnall, who was invited by the ladies to pray for the men, also offered some encouraging words, reminding them of their responsibilities as fathers and that they should ensure their children feel safe, loved and protected.

Orville Mitchell, speaking on behalf of the men, said, “The treat speaks volumes to the values that are placed on us.”

