Shut-ins, other fathers fêted in May Pen

Fourteen years ago, gospel artiste Kerri-Ann Johnson Fogah was a scared, pregnant, active church member, but under the mentorship of her pastor, Ann Marie Richards, who embraced her and allowed her to accept her situation, Johnson was able to navigate her way through the difficulties.

“I embraced her as she accepted her situation and nourished her up with the Word of God during the very difficult time when she needed a shoulder to lean on,” said Richards.

At the time, Richards said many of her members in The Voice of Victory Ministries – the church she pastored – thought she was upholding wrong, and that was definitely not the case.

“I believed every word that was spoken over her life and kept on speaking life to her and the many challenges and circumstances that she faced. One day she said to me, ‘I will come back and help you in ministry because of the way you have allowed God to use you’,” Richards shared with The Gleaner as she revealed the reason for the story.

She said on Saturday at a pre-Father’s Day event Fogah finally kept that promise to her.

Now the leader of KJ Fogah Ministries/I Speak Life Foundation, Fogah threw her resources and talent behind the event dubbed, ‘Show Some Love Father’s Day treat’, which was held at the Kids Camp Foundation on Manchester Avenue – also home to the church.

Fathers were treated to a three-course meal and other goodies, and for the ones who could not physically be there, a team visited their homes and brought the treat to them.

Taxi operators, construction workers, JPs linesmen, barbers attending to others at the barbershop were some of the fathers who were feted on Saturday.

“It felt good doing this, teaming with someone I mentored, and us now coming together to do this for others. We hope that next year we can make an even bigger impact,” said Richards, adding, “we are definitely stronger together!”

