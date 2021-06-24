Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean gifts JC with tree

Pearnel Charles Jr (third left), minister of housing, urban renewal, environment & climate change, and Nigel Holness (right), managing director, CIBC FirstCaribbean, prepare to plant a tree at Jamaica College (JC) on June 17. Looking on are (from left) the school’s principal, Wayne Robinson; Dominic Platt, Student Council president; students Davion Rigby and Jemar Walcott, and past student Alfred McPherson. The poui tree was gifted by the bank to JC as it celebrates 100 years of banking by planting 100 trees across the 16 countries and territories in which it operates.