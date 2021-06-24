Corporate Hands | Flow sponsors science competition

Sara Martins de Oliveira (left), senior marketing director, Flow Jamaica, shares an elbow greeting with Dr Renee Rattray, education consultant and co-founder of Science Genius Jamaica. Flow Jamaica has renewed its commitment to sponsor the staging of the Science Genius competition this year by providing tablets, mobile phones and three-month unlimited data to the winning teachers and students. More than 50 primary and high school students are expected to participate in this year’s competition which opened on June 21. The students are invited to make submissions of science content to reggae/dancehall rhythms. Each team will have celebrity mentors such as Agent Sasco, Tifa, Tanya Stephens, Mikey Bennett and Wayne Marshall to guide them throughout the competition