Corporate Hands | LASCO Financial Services labours in giving

Lishaun Roberts, public relations officer of the Linstead Community Development Committee youth arm (right), proudly shares a photo with Nikeisha Alexander, sponsorship and promotions coordinator at LASCO Financials Services, after presenting to her a certificate of appreciation. The financial arm of the LASCO Affiliated Companies offered its support to the Linstead CDC’s initiative in aid of women and children who were victims of domestic abuse.
Sponsorship and Promotions Coordinator Nikeisha Alexander (right) discusses with Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2019-2020, Khamara Wright, the overwhelming donations received in the charity drive in aid of domestic abuse victims being assisted by the Linstead Community Development Committee. The Labour Day project put on by LFSL is the brainchild of Wright.