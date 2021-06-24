Finance Minister's bodyguard killed in fiery Trelawny crash

A member of the security detail of Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke was killed in a fiery crash along the Rock Main Road near Falmouth, Trelawny this afternoon.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The Information Ministry says Clarke was not involved in the crash.

The details of the incident were not immediately available.

However, it is understood that at least three vehicles were involved.

