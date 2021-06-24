Jamaica remains on Britain's 'amber list' for travel

Jamaican has again been left off Britain's 'green list' of places from which travellers will be exempt from quarantining upon arrival in England.

Malta, Ibiza and several Caribbean countries, including Barbados have been added to the list, however, Jamaica remains on the amber list.

The changes take effect on June 30 at 4 a.m.

Every three weeks, the UK's system will be updated according to risk levels.

Under the new rule, every country has been sorted into one of three categories: green, amber or red consistent, with a range of factors including the proportion of a territory's population that has been vaccinated, rates of infection and emerging variants.

Jamaica has recorded 49,841 COVID cases and 1,049 deaths.

The daily positivity rate has been fluctuating between 3.4 per cent and 9 per cent.

Meanwhile, 31,106 or 1.1 percent of Jamaicans have been fully vaccinated.

Travellers from all amber countries will now be required to quarantine for 10 days, however, not at a government stipulated facility.

The red list is for countries that are banned from entering except unless the traveller is a British or Irish citizen.

Travellers arriving from destinations on the 'green list' will only be required to provide a negative test result on arrival.

They will not be required to self-isolate.

