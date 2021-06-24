Seven more COVID deaths, 46 new cases

Jamaica has recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,049.

Those who died on Wednesday are:

An 80-year-old male from St Catherine, whose death was under investigation

A 50-year-old woman from Clarendon, whose death was under investigation

A 21-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was under investigation

A 62-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was under investigation

A 71-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was under investigation

An 89-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

A 74-year-old male from Westmoreland

Meanwhile, there were 46 new cases with ages ranging from one year to 91 years, pushing the total to 49,841 with 19,108 being active.

Of the new cases, 29 are males and 17 are females.

A total of 2,612 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.4%.

In the meantime, there were 192 more recoveries, increasing the total to 29,322.

Some 122 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

